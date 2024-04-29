You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 04 29Article 1934384

Agya Koo hits back at Mr Beautiful's criticism of pro-NPP celebs

Comic icon Agya Koo advocates for prolonged opposition for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), citing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the key to Ghana's multifaceted progress.

In a recent post on X, Agya Koo highlighted Ghana's unprecedented advancements under successive NPP administrations, contrasting it with the NDC's track record.

Asserting the necessity for the NDC to remain in opposition for an extended period, Agya Koo's succinct message, "#montw3n Kakera," urges Mr Beautiful to "find a place to sleep."

This retort follows Mr Beautiful's critique, suggesting embarrassment for celebrities like Kalybos and Agya Koo, who openly endorse the NPP.


