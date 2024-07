Movies of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: Classfmonline

In a viral video, Agya Koo, the Ghanaian comedian, expresses frustration at a funeral when interrupted by someone mentioning former President John Mahama.



He asserts his neutrality and respect for all political figures, emphasizing that his performance should remain focused on the occasion.



The heckler's actions were deemed inappropriate by Agya Koo, leading him to leave the event briefly.