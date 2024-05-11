Ahoufe Patri denies depression rumors

Movies of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as Ahoufe Patri, has spoken out against recent rumors about her mental health, specifically rejecting claims of depression attributed to her.



During a conversation on 'Between Hours' on May 9, 2024, Ahoufe Patri clarified that she had never referred to herself as 'depressed' in any interview.



Expressing concern over the spread of misinformation, she emphasized, "There was a story that came out to say that I opened up about my depression, but I never said that."



Highlighting the impact of irresponsible reporting, she stated, "I don’t think people think about the things they put out there for others to read. What bloggers put out there about me still baffles me."



Despite not addressing these claims earlier, Ahoufe Patri explained that she chose not to refute them at the time to avoid giving them unnecessary attention.



"I didn’t come out to refute their claims because it’s not important. I believe that whatever you give attention to is what is going to grow," she noted.



Ending on a positive note, Ahoufe Patri affirmed her happiness and thriving state, asserting, "I am a very happy girl who is thriving."