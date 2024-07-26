You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 26Article 1963865

Entertainment of Friday, 26 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

‘Air Piscine’ EP: SuperJazzClub’s Øbed explores life’s ups and downs

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Øbed Øbed

SuperJazzClub’s frontman Øbed has unveiled his highly anticipated EP ‘Air Piscine’.

The title of the EP is inspired by ‘Airpool’, the bathtubs designed to provide therapeutic benefits such as circulation and the relief of tension in one’s muscles.

The music itself is inspired by life’s daily experiences, the EP captures a spectrum of emotions from sadness to happiness. With

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment