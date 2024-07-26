‘Air Piscine’ EP: SuperJazzClub’s Øbed explores life’s ups and downs

Entertainment of Friday, 26 July 2024

SuperJazzClub’s frontman Øbed has unveiled his highly anticipated EP ‘Air Piscine’.



The title of the EP is inspired by ‘Airpool’, the bathtubs designed to provide therapeutic benefits such as circulation and the relief of tension in one’s muscles.



The music itself is inspired by life's daily experiences, the EP captures a spectrum of emotions from sadness to happiness. With



Read full article‘Valleys’ juxtaposing neatly with ‘Sundays’, you move from heavy emotions to lightheaded feelings.



‘Air Piscine’ embodies freedom and the blissful sensation of bathing in the sun, urging listeners to embrace living life unbridled.



Obed expresses excitement at what the EP represents on his journey. ‘It means freedom and makes me want to bathe in the sun,’ he said.



With its alternative R&B and hip-hop influences, ‘Air Piscine’ is a testament to Øbed’s artistry, offering an amazing musical experience.



About Øbed:



Øbed is an Accra-based Ghanaian singer, multi-instrumentalist, and a self-taught music producer.



Passionate about pushing the alternative culture and scene, Øbed is also a co-founder of the Ghanaian collective SuperJazzClub.



