Ajagurajah urges immediate renaming of Ghana’s airport for national peace

Television of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prophet Ajagurajah, known for his controversial views as the Leader and Founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, has emphasized the necessity of renaming Ghana's Kotoka Airport to ensure peace for the nation's leaders.



During an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM, Prophet Ajagurajah highlighted that Ghana's inaugural President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, placed a curse on any leader ascending through a coup d'état.



He urged current and future Presidents to heed this warning, stating, "Any President in Ghana who desires peace must change the airport's name.



Kotoka, once a soldier under Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, orchestrated a coup against the President, thereby invoking Nkrumah's curse."



Prophet Ajagurajah reinforced Nkrumah's stance, noting the historical repercussions for leaders who seized power through coups, often meeting violent ends.



He made a notable exception for Jerry Rawlings, who, according to Ajagurajah, escaped harm due to his respectful handling of Nkrumah's funeral rites.



