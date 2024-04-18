You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 04 18Article 1931750

Akesse Brempong's 'Davidic' Concert Set for April 21

Ghanaian gospel artist Akesse Brempong is gearing up for his inaugural indoor concert titled 'Davidic'. Known for organizing the outdoor gospel event, Agape Carnival, Akesse will host 'Davidic' on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Holy Hill Chapel (Assemblies of God) in Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra.

The concert will showcase performances by Obaapa Christy, Ohemaa Mercy, and MOGmusic.

Tickets, ranging from single to VIP access, start at GHS 50 and can be purchased at Airport Shell, Baatsona Total, Sunny FM, and EWC Prayer Factory. Alternatively, tickets are available online at https://tickets.ipaygh.com/davidic or via Shortcode: 7251900#.

