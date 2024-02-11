Akesse Brempong urges churches to prioritise investment in gospel music

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Gospel artist Akesse Brempong advocates for churches to take the lead in investing in the gospel music industry, emphasising their pivotal role as major beneficiaries.



In an interview with Amelley Djosu on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz, Brempong stressed that churches possess a unique capacity to oversee the affairs of gospel music, unlike corporate entities.



"The church is the biggest beneficiary of gospel music, and gospel music is one route for advancing the kingdom, so churches can leverage music to advance their cause, and of course, if you are the biggest beneficiary, you should be able to invest more in it," Brempong emphasised.



He highlighted the importance of churches collaborating with stakeholders in the gospel music sector to enhance God’s ministry. Brempong expressed concerns that leaving the regulation of the gospel industry solely to the secular world impedes the progress of the ministry.



Reflecting on the influence of corporate bodies, Brempong cautioned against their profit-driven motives, which may overshadow the spiritual impact of gospel music.



He urged churches and Christian institutions to establish their own record labels, emphasising that relying on secular entities risks compromising the integrity and purpose of gospel music.



"If you leave it for corporates to do, all they know about is profit, they will heavily monetise gospel music," Brempong warned, underscoring the need for Christian institutions to take ownership of the gospel music industry.