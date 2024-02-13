Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Renowned gospel musician, Akesse Brempong envisions leaving a lasting legacy as the "sweet psalmist of Ghana," drawing inspiration from the biblical figure of David, celebrated for his soulful hymns of praise and worship.



In an interview on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz, the acclaimed artist likened himself to David, stating their shared dedication to composing heartfelt songs that exalt the name of the Lord.



Akesse Brempong expressed a desire to have his tombstone bear the inscription "Akesse Brempong, the sweet psalmist of Ghana," echoing the timeless recognition accorded to David as the sweet psalmist of Israel.



"I’ve read about David, and it was said about him that he was the sweet psalmist of Israel, David the sweet psalmist of Israel. I think it’s a nice thing; I want to be remembered. On my tombstone, they write Akesse Brempong, the sweet psalmist of Ghana," he said.



Drawing parallels with the impactful legacy of David, the musician envisions touching countless lives both in Ghana and beyond through his music ministry.