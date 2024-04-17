Aklerh unveils 'Dancehall Queen' EP

Music of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Female dancehall sensation Aklerh is set to dazzle music enthusiasts with the launch of her highly-anticipated Extended Play (EP) titled 'Dancehall Queen.'



The official release of the 'Dancehall Queen' EP is slated for this Wednesday at Back Yard, East Legon in Accra.



Produced by industry heavyweights Cashtwo and Jeph Green, the EP features six tracks that highlight Aklerh's distinctive fusion of Reggae/Dancehall and Afrobeats.



'Dancehall Queen' EP presents a compelling tracklist showcasing Aklerh's musical versatility and personal narratives.



A standout feature of the EP is track two, where Aklerh collaborates with Yaw Grey and Ennwai of 'Double' fame.



Thematically rich, 'Dancehall Queen' explores various topics including self-expression, personal growth, love, and empowerment.



Aklerh describes the EP title as symbolic of her seamless transition into her vibrant and expressive persona within the Reggae/Dancehall genre, reflecting her artistic evolution and mastery.



In anticipation of the EP launch, Aklerh aims to connect with a broad audience and spread joy through her music, solidifying her status as a rising star in the industry.



With 'Dancehall Queen' EP, Aklerh is poised to establish herself as a reigning figure in the dancehall realm, leaving an enduring impact on the global music landscape.