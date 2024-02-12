Akofa Edjeani reveals financial struggles she faced as a filmmaker in Ghana

Entertainment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress Akofa Edjeani has opened up about the financial challenges she has faced as a filmmaker in Ghana's local movie industry.



In an interview on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Edjeani emphasised the absence of supportive systems in the industry during her early years, highlighting the sacrifices she and her colleagues made to pave the way for future generations.



“We really didn't have one. So we were doing things, sacrificing a lot to make sure that others could come and enjoy it," she shared with host Kwame Dadzie. "So all the new people enjoying now, they're enjoying on the back of a sweat [put in by others]. So we laid the foundation for what is happening now…Financially, I haven't done too well with that.”



Despite the lack of substantial financial gains, Edjeani expressed her satisfaction in knowing that her work not only entertains but also inspires others. She underscored the importance of her craft in influencing positive change in people's lives.



“I take my craft seriously, so the effort that I put in and the feedback that I get, the people that are happy watching us, watching me in particular, to know that you gave somebody hope, you inspired somebody," she said. "Because of you, somebody changed their ways for the better, because of you, somebody got into some business, so in that sense, I'm very successful and I'm happy about it.”



Nevertheless, Edjeani acknowledged that more efforts are needed to improve the industry, particularly in terms of financial remuneration. She stressed that while there have been strides, there is still significant room for enhancement.



“it could be a whole lot better,” she concluded, emphasizing the need for continued advocacy and structural reforms to ensure a more sustainable and rewarding environment for filmmakers in Ghana.