Akofa Edjeani urges filmmakers to promote Ghana's tourism potential through movies

Veteran Ghanaian actress Akofa Edjeani is rallying stakeholders in the movie industry, particularly filmmakers, to spotlight Ghana's tourism potential through cinematic productions.



With a career dedicated to promoting Ghanaian culture, Edjeani asserts film's role in cultural representation and economic development, urging filmmakers to spotlight the nation's tourist attractions.



In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Edjeani highlighted Ghana's breathtaking scenery, rich history, and vibrant traditions as ideal subjects for cinematic storytelling. She emphasized that incorporating these elements into movies would not only entertain audiences but also inspire them to explore the beauty of the country.



Edjeani advocates for collaboration between the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and filmmakers, stressing the need for deliberate efforts to feature tourist destinations in films. She believes leveraging Ghana’s movie industry to promote tourism aligns with broader efforts to diversify the country’s economy.



The actress sees an opportunity to capitalize on the global popularity of African cinema and the growing interest in cultural tourism. By showcasing Ghana's cultural richness on screen, Edjeani believes they can inspire a new generation of Ghanaians to explore their roots and celebrate their cultural identity.



Edjeani appeals to relevant institutions in the country to prioritize support for the movie industry, stating that investing in its growth would positively impact Ghana's economic landscape. She suggests reallocating resources from traditional advertising to funding filmmakers who incorporate tourism into their productions.



Highlighting the importance of oversight, Edjeani emphasizes the need to monitor funds allocated to filmmakers to ensure they are used for promoting tourism effectively. She advocates for a collaborative approach to harness the potential of Ghana's movie industry in driving tourism and economic growth.