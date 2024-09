Movies of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: Tigpost

Actress Rosemond Alade Brown, known as Akuapem Poloo, expressed her distress about her upcoming imprisonment at Nsawam Prison.



In 2020, she received a 90-day sentence for posting nude photos of her son, which led to widespread criticism.



Poloo reflected on her feelings and the impact of her actions during an interview.