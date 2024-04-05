Akuapem Poloo performs Umrah in Mecca

Entertainment of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sister Haniya, also known as Akuapem Poloo, experienced a profound moment as she performed Umrah (Lesser Hall) for the first time in the sacred city of Mecca.



During her trip to Saudi Arabia for Ramadan, Akuapem Poloo expressed gratitude to the Islamic community for sponsoring her Umrah pilgrimage.



In a video shared on Hafiz TV, Khalifa Faith of Peace Dawah guided Sister Haniya through the rituals of Umrah in Mecca.



“I am immensely thankful to Khalifah for leading me here to the Holy Kaaba. I completed seven rounds around the Kaaba. They have shown me love, encouragement, and care,” she expressed.



In an Instagram post, she shared her journey, recounting a moment where she nearly injured herself attempting to touch and kiss the Kaaba during Umrah.



“I almost injured myself just touching the Kaaba. Yes, I touched it and kissed the Kaaba with determination, hard work, and by the grace of Allah. I am now the New Hajia in town (Hajia Haniya),” she wrote.





Her post received numerous positive reactions, with followers offering words of support and congratulations.Poloo, who converted to Islam about a year ago, was first seen in striking images donning a headscarf during her stay in the country.Her journey to Mecca and Medina was fueled by her desire to partake in Umrah and observe Ramadan, marking a significant spiritual chapter in her life.