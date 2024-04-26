Akufo-Addo, Otumfuo back HoodTalk festival for pediatric clinics

Entertainment of Friday, 26 April 2024

President Akufo-Addo and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II have thrown their weight behind the HoodTalk Music Festival, organized by the DreamChild Foundation.



The festival aims to raise $14 million for constructing five pediatric clinics, according to organizers.



The HoodTalk Music Festival seeks to amplify voices for African children's welfare and empower them through music and arts. It's a national event endorsed by various governmental bodies and organizations, including the Office of the President and UNESCO.



During a briefing with President Akufo-Addo, organizers announced a collaboration between the DreamChild Foundation and the Asantehene Silver Jubilee Planning Committee. This collaboration will present the HoodTalk Music Festival Asantehene Jubilee Edition, Kings Concert in Kumasi tonight at the Jubilee Park.



The lineup for the event promises exciting performances, set to entertain music lovers in Kumasi. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the artists performing at the festival.



The HoodTalk Music Festival is a joint effort between the DreamChild Foundation and Virtual Hub, an audio-visual company, to make a meaningful impact on pediatric healthcare in Ghana.