Music of Sunday, 21 July 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian musician King Ayisoba criticized the country's economic hardship under President Akufo-Addo, expressing that Ghanaians are suffering due to poor economic management.



At a public event, he urged John Dramani Mahama of the NDC to improve lives if elected.



Mahama echoed the sentiment, advocating for a change in government to address the issues.