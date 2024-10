Music of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah commemorated the first anniversary of his father, Mr. Kwadwo Akwaboah Senior's death, on May 16, 2023.



The family, dressed in white and black, visited his tomb for a solemn ceremony.



Akwaboah and his sister expressed deep sorrow, with the musician visibly emotional during the tribute.