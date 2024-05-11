Alapta Wan set to thrill fans at Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024 xperience concert

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Alapta Wan is ready to ignite the stage at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards Nominee Jams, an experience concert at Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast, scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2024.



This highly anticipated event promises a night of incredible music and entertainment, with Alapta Wan performing alongside other top artists like Stonebwoy, Amerado, Guru, Kofi Kinaata, Adina, Nacee, Olive the Boy, and King Paluta.



Earning a nomination in the Unsung category at this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards marks a significant achievement for Alapta Wan, highlighting her talent, hard work, and rising popularity in the industry.







As an Unsung nominee, Alapta Wan is competing for recognition and celebration of her musical contributions, with winning in this category signifying a great honor and validation of her dedication.



Renowned for her energetic performances and catchy tunes, Alapta Wan brings her unique blend of dancehall and reggae to the stage, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees with hit songs like "Bossu", "Odeshi", “Big God,” and “Hear wi.”



The Telecel Ghana Music Awards Nominee Jams celebrates musical talent and creativity, showcasing the best artists in the country, with Alapta Wan's performance expected to be a highlight of the night, solidifying her status as a rising star.



Prepare to groove and sing along as Alapta Wan brings her infectious energy and chart-topping hits to the Telecel Ghana Music Awards Nominee Jams in Cape Coast.