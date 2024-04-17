Alapta Wan urges expansion of ‘Taste of Ghana’ beyond Greater Accra

Music of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian artist Alapta Wan has urged the government to extend the annual ‘Taste of Ghana’ event to other regions beyond Greater Accra.



The 'Taste of Ghana' event, organized by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), showcases Ghanaian dishes, music, and arts. Alapta Wan, who has previously performed at the event, proposed rotating it across different parts of the country.



"We are having some of the big programs in Accra only. Example is ‘Taste of Ghana’. Last two years, it was in Accra, last year, Accra. Imagine if we move this program to different regions," she said during an interview on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z.



The Navrongo-based artist highlighted the challenges faced by musicians outside of Accra, including limited resources and platforms. Despite these obstacles, she has achieved substantial visibility nationwide through strategic efforts.



Alapta Wan hosts an annual concert named BoombaFest in Navrongo and is known for songs like "Africa is Bleeding," "Bless Me," "Odeshi,", "Boosu" and "Big God"



