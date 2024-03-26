Alaye Geng and Up Records Gh to drop 'Mad Vibes' EP on April 5

Music of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musicians Alaye Geng and Kilimore of Up Records Gh are gearing up to release their collaborative EP titled "Mad Vibes" on April 5. The seven-track tape boasts heavyweight features including Ypee, Kweku Flick, and Osjeez, offering a diverse blend of genres.



Kicking off with an Afrobeats track "Angelina" by Masta Khen, the EP transitions into the drill jam "Mama" produced by Khendibeatz. Tracks like "Come Online" and "Mad Vibez" featuring Ypee promise high energy, while Kweku Flick joins on tracks five and six.



Closing the tape is Osjeez with "Confirm," all under the production of Flames. "Mad Vibes" celebrates creativity and talent, showcasing Alaye Geng's signature style and Kilimore's charisma, promising to redefine the music scene.



Stay tuned for the merchandise launch and an exclusive listening session. With Alaye Geng and Kilimore ready to drop consistent releases, "Mad Vibes" is set to make waves in the Ghanaian music landscape.