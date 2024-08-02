Alaye Geng release video for 'Mama' from Mad Vibe EP

Music of Friday, 2 August 2024

Alaye Geng has dropped the highly anticipated music video for their track "Mama," featured on the recently released Mad Vibe EP.



The song, which has garnered significant buzz since its audio release, presents a vibrant visual accompaniment that enhances the song's emotional depth and rhythmic energy.



The video, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Mysta Bruce, showcases a colorful



Read full articlenarrative that intertwines traditional and contemporary elements, reflecting the track’s fusion of Afrobeat and modern sounds.



Fans can expect dynamic choreography and engaging storytelling, which underscore the song's heartfelt lyrics.



"Mama" has already received positive feedback from critics and listeners alike, who praise its infectious beats and poignant message.



The Mad Vibe EP, which includes a mix of genres and collaborations, is solidifying Alaye Geng and Kilimore’s positions as innovative artists in the music scene.



The video’s release marks a significant milestone in their ongoing success.