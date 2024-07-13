Alec Baldwin's Rust trial dismissed over hidden evidence

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 July 2024

Source: BBC

A New Mexico judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust."



The dismissal came three days into the trial after Baldwin's lawyers alleged police and prosecutors withheld crucial evidence, specifically a batch of bullets possibly related to the shooting.



The judge ruled the prosecution's actions were deliberate and prejudicial. Baldwin, in tears, embraced his wife and lawyers after the ruling.



This marks the second dismissal of the case since the October 2021 incident. Baldwin will not be tried again, as the case was dismissed with prejudice.