Alexx Ekubo clarifies relationship status on Valentine's Day

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has offered clarity on his relationship status amidst the Valentine’s Day celebration, addressing assumptions made about his romantic life.



Taking to his Instagram account, Ekubo acknowledged the varying perceptions regarding his relationship status.



“Some believe I’m single, others believe I’m taken. Amid the confusion, I urge you all to believe in Jesus. Happy Valentine’s Day from your favourite Human Being,” he wrote.



This statement comes following his recent breakup with ex-fiance Fancy Acholonu in 2021. Acholonu confirmed their separation on her Instagram page, emphasizing the need for privacy in the aftermath of their split. Acholonu revealed that the decision to part ways stemmed from a mutual desire to seek happiness and embrace their individual truths.