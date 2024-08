Entertainment of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: Apnews

"Alien: Romulus" topped the North American box office with a $41.5 million debut, earning $108.2 million globally.



It was followed by "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "It Ends With Us," which made $29 million and $24 million, respectively.



August's box office is up significantly from previous years, driven by recent hits.