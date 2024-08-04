All set for 2024 Agotime Kente festival

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Agotime Traditional Area in Ghana is ready for the 2024 Agotime Kente Festival, running from August 4 to 11 under the theme "Repositioning The Kente Heritage For Inclusive Development."



The festival's Grand Durbar is set for August 10 at the GRA Park in Agotime Kpetoe.



The event will feature diverse activities including a football gala, health walk, Kente weaving competition, and a Miss Kente pageant, among others.



It aims to celebrate the Kente cloth's heritage and promote inclusive development.



Attendees will include government officials, dignitaries, and international tourists, marking a vibrant cultural celebration.