Although Brother Sammy is comical, he is very anointed - Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian gospel singer, Sonnie Badu has said that his colleague, Brother Sammy is a very anointed person despite his comical behaviour.



According to him, Brother Sammy is one of the best gospel artistes in the country who is anointed by God to impact and transform lives through his songs.



He disclosed that he wanted to book Brother Sammy for his recently held ‘Rhythms of Africa’ concert for him to bless the audience with his ministration.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Sonnie Badu indicated that Brother Sammy has a comical side to him but he is a very anointed singer.



“I think Brother Sammy is an actor too that’s why he behaved that way. He is smart and I admire him. I was even looking for him to be part of the concert because he is anointed. He can sing very well, can't you see when he sings? He has a comical side of him but give him a microphone for him to lead worship, everybody will go on their knees. The guy has it just that he has that comical side of him,” he said.



He made the comment when he was quizzed on what he makes of Brother Sammy's untoward attitude towards Nacee in public which has raised concerns about his credibility as a gospel artiste.



Not too long ago, Brother Sammy accused Nacee of being jealous of him after he removed a video he did for him regarding a song that he released.







