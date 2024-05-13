'Always remain calm' - Serwaa Amihere urges fans

Television of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Amihere, highlights the importance of maintaining composure and exercising restraint in life's various situations.



Emphasizing the significance of serenity, especially during challenging times, Amihere advises against decisions that could lead to lasting regret.



She stresses that keeping calm in adversity aids personal growth and facilitates overcoming obstacles without compromising mental well-being.



"Always remain calm..." she advises on her platform, as reported by GhanaWeb.



Amid recent personal challenges, Amihere publicly apologized for her actions, garnering attention in the media.



As a prominent figure in Ghana's media landscape, she is recognized for her significant contributions and stands out as one of the country's leading women.