Amandzeba explains why 'Wogbe Jeke' is a gospel song

Music of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Highlife icon Amandzeba has declared his hit track 'Wogbe Jeke' as a Gospel song, asserting its alignment with divine truths.



Speaking on TV3's Day Show with Berla Mundi, he emphasizes the inherent truthfulness of gospel music, citing his song's portrayal of humanity's creation by God. Amandzeba passionately defends his perspective, underscoring the essence of gospel music rooted in authenticity and spiritual revelation.



Expanding on his viewpoint, Amandzeba draws parallels with historical figure Okomfo Anokye, suggesting that if Anokye were of a different race, his miraculous deeds would be revered akin to biblical narratives.



Highlighting Anokye's legendary feat of conjuring a stool from the heavens, Amandzeba champions the historical significance of indigenous spirituality and its powerful manifestations.



Expressing concern over the marginalization of native culture and spirituality, Amandzeba criticizes the prevalent perception of darkness as inherently evil. He challenges societal norms, advocating for a reevaluation of indigenous beliefs and traditions, emphasizing their divine origins and creative potential.



Reflecting on Ghana's rich cultural tapestry, Amandzeba extols the spiritual depth embedded in traditional practices and beliefs. He asserts the intrinsic value of cultural heritage, urging a rediscovery of Ghana's spiritual essence amidst prevailing misconceptions.



Recognized for its cultural resonance, 'Wogbe Jeke' stands as a testament to Amandzeba's commitment to preserving African tradition through music. The song, translating to "We've come afar" in the Ga language, embodies the essence of Ghanaian heritage and continues to resonate with audiences as a cherished musical masterpiece.



Renowned for his deep connection to African roots, Amandzeba embraces the moniker "Tradition Child" or "Custom Child," symbolizing his reverence for ancestral wisdom and cultural identity. Through his artistry, Amandzeba celebrates Ghanaian heritage, ensuring that 'Wogbe Jeke' remains a timeless ode to the country's spiritual and cultural legacy.