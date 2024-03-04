Amandzeba prepares grand celebration for 25th anniversary of 'Wɔgbɛ Dzɛkɛ' hit

Music of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Highlife musician Amandzeba Nat Brew is gearing up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his timeless hit, Wɔgbɛ Dzɛkɛ.



Amandzeba reflected on the long-lasting popularity of the song, expressing his happiness and appreciation for the significant influence it has had over time.



"Through Wɔgbɛ Dzɛkɛ, I have had the opportunity to travel around the world and perform at different festivals,"



Amandzeba shared, highlighting the song's international acclaim. He recounted invitations to lecture at Israeli schools and engagements in various foreign countries stemming from the song's popularity.



Describing the song's enduring appeal, Amandzeba attributed its longevity to exceptional production quality. "Anytime Wɔgbɛ Dzɛkɛ is played, it feels like it was just recorded," he remarked, underscoring the song's timeless charm and meticulous craftsmanship.



Looking ahead to the milestone celebration next year, Amandzeba expressed his intention to commemorate the occasion in grand style. He credited Kwame Yeboah for recording the iconic piece and revealed plans for a celebratory concert featuring renditions of the song by choir groups and individuals.



Amandzeba's musical philosophy centers on storytelling and celebrating African heritage. He emphasized his commitment to incorporating African elements into his music, highlighting the richness and authenticity it brings to his compositions.



Addressing the topic of recognition, Amandzeba expressed a grounded perspective, stating, "People don’t necessarily have to celebrate you to know that you are doing well." He drew parallels to Ghana's historical context, suggesting that genuine appreciation transcends formal recognition.



Regarding collaborations, Amandzeba emphasized the importance of interactive engagement, preferring collaborations over mere features to allow artists to express themselves fully.



Amandzeba's establishment, One Ghana, serves as a platform for nurturing young talent and promoting Highlife music. Through live performances and monthly celebrations honoring accomplished musicians, Amandzeba aims to uphold Ghana's musical legacy and provide opportunities for emerging artists.



Reflecting on his journey, Amandzeba described himself as a bridge between tradition and modernity, a sentiment echoed in his music's fusion of ancient melodies with contemporary rhythms. With unwavering determination, Amandzeba has realized his childhood dream of becoming a renowned musician, leaving an indelible mark on Ghana's music scene.