Ambolley accuses former MUSIGA leadership of current issues in the music industry

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has accused former executives of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) of contributing to the challenges encountered by musicians in the industry.



Ambolley, in an interview on Connect FM, expressed disappointment in his fellow colleagues Sidiku Buari, Diana Hopeson, and Obour’s leadership roles, stating that they failed to make a significant impact.



According to Ambolley, their lack of prior experience in the music business thwarted his aspirations to lead the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA). He lamented, "I had the experience to lead the Association, but there’s a lot of mafia things going on at MUSIGA."



He accused the trio of lacking industry know-how, asserting that their leadership contributed to the plight of musicians. Ambolley stressed the importance of leaders who comprehend the intricacies of the music business to better advocate for artists.



Ambolley also suggested internal divisions might impede MUSIGA's effectiveness in addressing musicians' concerns. He called for unity among musicians, especially veterans, to engage in constructive discussions with the presidency for industry reform.