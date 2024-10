Music of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Amerado's *Ankonam Remix*, featuring Samini, deepens the song's theme of resilience and solitude.



With Samini's soulful reggae delivery, the remix blends hip-hop and highlife, enhancing the original’s emotional depth.



The collaboration, produced by IzJoe Beatz, highlights both artists' strengths, making it an empowering anthem for overcoming life's struggles.