Amerado grateful for recognition at 67th Independence Day celebration

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado Burner, expressed his gratitude for the honor of having his song featured as the official entrance music for President Akufo-Addo during the 67th Independence Day celebration.



Amerado's chart-topping hit, "Kwaku Ananse," resonated as President Akufo-Addo made his entrance into the anniversary grounds in Koforidua on March 6, adding a vibrant backdrop to the significant event.



In an interview with Tony Best on Akoma FM's Entertainment 360 last Saturday, Amerado shared his joy and appreciation for the recognition his song received on such a grand occasion, considering it a privilege.



"I’m very grateful to the organizers of the Independence anniversary; this is a massive show of love to me, and I’m highly indebted," Amerado expressed, acknowledging the significance of his song being chosen amidst the multitude of hits in the Ghanaian music scene.



He continued, "There are a lot of songs making great waves in Ghanaian music, but for my song to be played at the apex of the nation’s gathering is huge and I’m humbled. This means I should keep up the good work."



Amerado's song, "Kwaku Ananse," carries a powerful message of resilience in the face of adversity, resonating with audiences across various platforms. Its widespread popularity is evident in its topping of multiple charts and amassing over one billion views from TikTok videos alone.