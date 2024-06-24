Amerado is not a good rapper, the reason he’s switched to singing – Obibini

Music of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian rapper Obibini has reignited his feud with Amerado, suggesting Amerado should stick to singing rather than rap, which Obibini feels is his own domain.



Obibini, known for diss tracks aimed at Amerado previously, sarcastically remarked that Amerado has finally recognized his strength lies in singing, implying he should leave rap to Obibini.



Obibini clarified his comments, stating he was giving Amerado credit for finding his niche and should be left alone to excel in it.



This comes amidst Amerado's recent success in both rap and highlife genres, winning accolades at the Ghana Music Awards.