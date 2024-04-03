Amerado petitions TGMA board over ommission of 'Kweku Ananse' from Popular Song category

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian artist Amerado is pressing the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) board to consider his song 'Kwaku Ananse' for the most popular song category.



Robert Klah, Head of Public Events and Communications at TGMA, affirmed this during an interview on Daybreak Hitz FM on April 2.



Amerado expressed perplexity over the absence of his acclaimed track 'Kweku Ananse' in the most popular song category following the release of nominations on March 28.



Confirming receipt of Amerado's petition, Klah assured that it's under review and will be assessed for merit.



Klah stated, "Amerado’s team has directly reached out to us regarding the exclusion of 'Kwaku Ananse' from the Most Popular Song of the Year. The board will deliberate on this, and if it merits consideration, the song will be added."



Encouraging other concerned artists, Klah emphasized the importance of seeking clarification within the one-week grace period.



"If you strongly believe your work deserves recognition, we fully support you. Reach out to us for necessary adjustments and clarifications," Klah added.



In the midst of this, Amerado secured nominations for Best Rap Performance with 'The Hardest' and Best Collaboration with the 'Kwaku Ananse' remix featuring Fameye.