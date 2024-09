Entertainment of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian rap star Amerado has released a powerful freestyle titled “Switch,” produced by IzJoe Beatz.



The track reflects on societal issues while showcasing Amerado's lyrical prowess and return to his rap roots.



Blending classic and modern hip-hop, “Switch” highlights his adaptability and solidifies his prominence in Ghanaian rap.