Amerado reveals why he decided to pursue tertiary education

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper Amerado recently shared in an interview with Mzbel on Movement TV that his decision to pursue a degree is deeply rooted in fulfilling his late father's dream of seeing him as a graduate.



The 'Abronoma' hitmaker revealed, "My father of blessed memory always wanted me to go to school to the highest levels, so I'm fulfilling his wish too."



Currently enrolled in his second year at the University of Ghana (Legon), where he is studying Political Science and Philosophy, Amerado emphasized the importance of connecting with a tertiary audience. He believes that students are a vital part of his fan base, and by being part of their academic community, he can strengthen the bond and garner their support.



"I am in level 200 at Legon where I study Political Science and Philosophy. I went there because I needed a tertiary audience. Apart from that, I am someone who wants to be enlightened," Amerado stated.



Despite the challenges of balancing school and show business, Amerado expressed gratitude to God for helping him navigate the complexities, allowing him to gradually find equilibrium between both aspects of his life.