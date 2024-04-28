Amerado rushed to hospital as stage collapses during performance

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper Amerado, also known as Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, faced a harrowing accident while onstage at Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School.



Returning from the United States, Amerado was slated to perform at the school when the stage unexpectedly collapsed during his act.



A viral video circulating on social media captured the moment of the collapse, with many students fleeing the venue as the incident unfolded.



Amerado sustained severe injuries in the accident and was swiftly transported to Effia Nkwanta government hospital for urgent medical attention.



Despite this setback, Amerado's recent release "TinTonTin" and nominations at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards highlight his continued musical success.



