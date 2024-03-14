American YouTuber Kai Cenat visits Ghana

Fashion of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Famous American online streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat landed in Ghana on March 13, following his four-day stay in Nigeria.



The internet sensation received a warm welcome at Kotoka International Airport, where traditional dancers performed the 'Adowa' dance in his honor.



Nadia Adongo Fynn, Deputy Director for Diaspora Affairs, led a reception team that included content creator Made in Ghana to greet the streamer.



Although the purpose of his visit remains undisclosed, Kai Cenat is anticipated to explore the country and discover its remarkable attractions.



This visit aligns with the Beyond The Return initiative by the government to promote tourism and cultural exchange.



Excited fans flocked to the airport to witness his arrival, which was accompanied by an energetic performance by 'Adowa' dancers.



Videos circulating on social media capture Kai learning the 'Adowa' dance moves from the dancers and being adorned with colorful kente cloth.





Popular American streamer @kaicenat touches down in Ghana ???????? after his visits to Nigeria Posted by Ebenezer Akandurugo on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Kai Cenat's journey to Ghana comes on the heels of his recent trip to Nigeria, where he mingled with some of the country's top entertainment personalities such as Davido and Shank.