Music of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: Tigpost

Rapper Kofi Jamar, known for “Ekorso,” believes building a loyal fanbase is more crucial than chasing hit singles.



He emphasizes catering to diverse musical tastes and nurturing dedicated followers.



Jamar is focused on evolving as an artist and is currently promoting his new single “Wombom” featuring Kwesi Amewuga and Kofi Mole.