An opportunity to meet Sarkodie will be a dream come true - Safo Newman

Ghana's burgeoning music talent, Safo Newman, is soaring on the wings of triumph with his smash hit "Akokoa," attributing much of his newfound stardom to Ghanaian rap legend, Sarkodie.



The sensational single "Akokoa" by Safo Newman is currently dominating various digital platforms, prompting him to express deep appreciation to Sarkodie for broadening the reach of his music.



Safo Newman's rapid ascent to fame has been nothing short of meteoric, with "Akokoa" scaling the charts and garnering significant attention, especially following Sarkodie's endorsement of the track as 'a banger.'



In an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz, Safo Newman conveyed his admiration for Sarkodie's impact on his career, highlighting that meeting Sarkodie, whom he reveres as an idol, would be the ultimate realisation of a lifelong dream.



He remarked, "His collaboration on my song truly amplified its resonance, propelling it to viral status. Simply meeting him in person and expressing my gratitude would suffice, even if a collaboration doesn't materialise soon. I earnestly look forward to the opportunity to meet him face-to-face."



The multi-talented singer, also a teacher by profession, has recently unveiled his latest single, "Valentine," commemorating the spirit of love on Valentine's Day, marking it as a memorable addition to his repertoire.