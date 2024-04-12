Andy Dosty reveals Ursula Owusu as his celebrity crush

Television of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian media personality Andy Dosty has admitted to having a celebrity crush, revealing a surprising choice during an appearance on D-Black's 'Uncut' show.



When asked about his all-time celebrity crush, Andy Dosty didn't hesitate to name none other than the Minister of Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.



"Ursula Owusu is my crush," he disclosed on the show, followed by a light-hearted comment in English and pijin about her awareness of his admiration.



The revelation left the panelists shocked, prompting them to suggest a crush from the entertainment industry instead.



After a brief pause, Andy settled on actress Kafui Danku, describing her as "a sweet girl."