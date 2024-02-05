'Anger Management' made me stop guessing what Ghanaians want – Ayisi

Entertainment of Monday, 5 February 2024

Ayisi expressed his satisfaction with the reception of his song, 'Anger Management'.



In an exclusive interview on Class FM, he underscored the importance of pursuing clean and genuine projects over catering to popular demands.



He highlighted the necessity for artists to focus on creating music that resonates with their authentic selves rather than attempting to predict audience preferences.



Reflecting on the impact of 'Anger Management', Ayisi said, "It made me realise the importance of focusing on my own authenticity rather than trying to guess what Ghanaians or any audience wants to listen to especially in an Azonto era." He stressed the value of crafting projects that truly reflect his identity as an artist, irrespective of their mass appeal.



Ayisi’s approach to music-making stands out as he prioritises staying true to his creative vision instead of conforming to trends or imitating others. His dedication to authenticity permeates his music, distinguishing him from many of his contemporaries.



Artists like Ayisi, Pure Akan, and Worlasi have emerged, challenging conventions and exploring diverse sounds and genres rather than adhering to mainstream preferences. This shift has empowered artists to showcase their individuality, fostering a more dynamic and vibrant music scene in Ghana.