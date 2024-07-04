Annette Addo-Yobo makes history as first Ghanaian to be crowned Miss Texas 2024

Television of Thursday, 4 July 2024

Source: 3news

Annette Addo-Yobo, originally from Ghana and raised in North Texas, has made history by winning the Miss Texas 2024 title, becoming the first immigrant-born and Ghanaian winner.



A psychology graduate from the University of Texas at Dallas, she will represent Texas in Miss America, receiving $20,000 in scholarships.



Addo-Yobo, also Miss Dallas 2023, emphasized autism awareness through the pageant, inspired by her brother's experience.



Recently gaining U.S. citizenship in 2022, she aims to address systemic inequities through her platform, The SPARK Project.



Addo-Yobo's victory underscores her dedication to advocacy and community impact in Texas.