You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 26Article 1942586

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 May 2024

    

Source: CNN

Another woman accuses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexually assaulting her in a lawsuit

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Sean Diddy Sean Diddy

April Lampros has accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual assault in a lawsuit, alleging four instances of assault from the mid-1990s to the early-2000s.

Lampros claims Combs raped her after coercing her to drink and assaulting her in various locations, including a hotel room and a parking garage.

She also alleges Combs threatened and manipulated her, impacting her emotional well-being and career aspirations.

Lampros' attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, filed the suit, which also implicates Bad Boy Records, Arista Records, and Sony Music Entertainment.

Combs denies the allegations and is under federal investigation.

Crystal McKinney recently accused him of assault, and surveillance footage showed him attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Logo of Electricite de France (EDF) on the facade of EDF's headquarters [REUTERS/Johanna Geron]

French, Russia, Chinese firms vie to build Ghana's first nuclear power plant

Sportsleading sports icon

Laryea Kingston

Ghana FA accepts Laryea Kingston shocking resignation

Businessleading business icon

Cedi and dollar notes

Cedi depreciates 14.6% to dollar as of May 2024 – BoG

Africaleading africa news icon

Burkina Faso's military ruler Capt Ibrahim Traoré seized power in September 2022

Burkina Faso extends military rule by five years

Opinionsleading opinion icon

'Plastic' and 'Businesses' were wrongly inscribed on the billboard

Great initiative, poor execution: The communication failure of 'Trees for Trash'