Any man who beats a woman is not a man - Pete Edochie

Entertainment of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Veteran Nollywood icon, Pete Edochie, has delivered a message, denouncing men who resort to violence against women, asserting that they do not deserve to be called men.



In a video shared on his official Instagram page during an advertisement for Life Lager beer, the esteemed actor emphasized the importance of respecting and honoring women.



He noted the significance of his message coinciding with his 77th birthday and the recently concluded International Women's Day.



Edochie lauded the invaluable contributions of women, declaring that a house truly becomes a home only when a woman is present. He highlighted the power of a woman's words, cautioning against underestimating the impact of her speech, especially when offended.



The veteran actor concluded by affirming that a man who treats a woman with respect and kindness is not only worthy of admiration but also capable of effective leadership, whether at the local government level or on a national scale.



