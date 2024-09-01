Apologise to Lydia Alhassan in-person if you want to win the election - Blakk Rasta urges Dumelo

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Ghanaian journalist Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has criticized NDC parliamentary candidate John Dumelo’s social media apology to NPP's Lydia Alhassan, suggesting it's insufficient.



Rasta advised Dumelo to personally meet Alhassan to apologize, emphasizing that a face-to-face meeting, possibly recorded and shared, would enhance his campaign. He also recommended thoughtful gestures, like giving flowers and fruits, to make the apology more meaningful.



This advice follows Dumelo's controversial remarks about Alhassan linked to her late husband’s death, which sparked significant backlash.