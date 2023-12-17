Appreciating creatives is crucial in elevating their craft to international acclaim – David Osei

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Actor, Prince David Osei, is of the view that Ghanaians appreciating their creatives is the way to get them beyond the borders.



He noted that with an appreciation of what creatives do, supporting them will come naturally and will put them on a higher pedestal.



Prince David Osei believes that until Ghanaians change their mindset, show love, and pay more attention to our musicians, actors, sportsmen, and other creatives, nothing will change.



He further indicated that “In this era of social media, we cannot force anyone to listen to a certain kind of music or watch specific movies. However, we can make a difference by shifting our focus towards our own local talents and giving them the love and support they deserve”.



Read his statement below



Dear fellow Ghanaians,



I want to take a moment to address a subject that I believe requires our attention. It is regarding the support and appreciation we offer to our creative industry, specifically in the realm of music and entertainment.



It is no secret that our neighboring country, Nigeria, has gained tremendous global recognition for their music. They have managed to market and promote their music effectively, captivating audiences all over the world. In the era of social media, proper marketing is crucial to ensure the impact and success of our creative endeavors.



Even if the DJs were to stop playing Nigerian music at parties and events, Ghanaians would still stream Nigerian music worldwide. This is a reality we must acknowledge. Artists like Black Sheriff, King Promise, Sark, and Gyakie to mention but few, have witnessed their music being streamed more in Nigeria than in Ghana.



Furthermore, as an actor, I have come to notice that Nigerians tend to stream my movies more than Ghanaians. It is disheartening to see that a significant portion of the views on some of my movies on YouTube , reaching over 1.5 million, come from Nigeria specifically.



Ghanaians should learn to appreciate and support our own talents, just as Nigerians do. This issue goes beyond the platform provided by PLAYGHANA. Until we change our mindset, show love, and pay more attention to our musicians, actors, sportsmen, and other creatives, nothing will change.



In this era of social media, we cannot force anyone to listen to a certain kind of music or watch specific movies. However, we can make a difference by shifting our focus towards our own local talents and giving them the love and support they deserve.



Let us break free from the influence of foreign telenovelas that constantly air on our screens. Our families have become accustomed to them, but it is up to us to change this trend. Only through appreciation and support can we uplift and celebrate our own celebrities and superstars.



I urge you all to join me on this journey of embracing and magnifying the rich talents that we possess as Ghanaians. Together, we can make a difference and bring forth a brighter future for our creative industry.



Thank you, and may God bless us all.



Sincerely,

H.E PRINCE DAVID OSEI