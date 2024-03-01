Archbishop Agyinasare urges end to relationships plagued by unjustified jealousy

Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the esteemed founder of Perez Chapel International, has imparted crucial advice to individuals entangled in relationships marred by unjustified jealousy, urging them to consider ending such unions.



In a candid address to his congregation, shared via his Instagram page, Archbishop Agyinasare emphasized the dire consequences of unchecked jealousy within relationships, citing instances where extreme jealousy has led to tragic outcomes, even resulting in murder.



He underscored the importance of fostering trust and eliminating room for unwarranted suspicion, stressing that unjustified jealousy only serves to poison the atmosphere of a healthy relationship.



Addressing his followers, Archbishop Agyinasare cautioned, "Do not stay in a relationship when you find out that there is continuous, unjustified jealousy. When the guy sees you talking to another guy, he immediately has a problem. When the lady sees you talking to another lady, she has a problem."



Highlighting the severity of the issue, he remarked, "If you notice unjustified jealousy, quit the relationship. People have killed others because of jealousy. Things have happened because of jealousy."



