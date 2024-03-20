Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams features in 'Taste of Sin' now streaming on netflix

Movies of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned for his spiritual leadership as the Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations of Action Chapel Churches Worldwide, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams now graces the silver screen in the captivating film "Taste of Sin."



With its gripping storyline and stellar cast, "Taste of Sin" has been generating significant buzz, drawing audiences into its immersive world.



Originally released in cinemas in 2023, the blockbuster movie is now available for streaming on Netflix, bringing its compelling narrative to a wider audience.



Produced by Dominion TV in collaboration with Sami’s Media, "Taste of Sin" has been captivating viewers with its exploration of faith, forgiveness, and hope against the backdrop of two intertwined pastors' lives.



The movie features a star-studded cast of Ghanaian talents, including Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel, James Gardiner, Kofi Adzololo, Kalsuom Sinare, Akosua Agyepong, Roselyn Ngiza, Caroline Sampson, Ekow Blankson, Sonia S. Ibrahim, Jonathan Eze Nwaihobi, and Abena Akuaba Appiah, with a special debut appearance by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.



The production values of "Taste of Sin" are exceptional, with stunning cinematography, lavish set designs, and a mesmerizing soundtrack that heightens the tension and drama. The series seamlessly blends suspenseful storytelling with intricate character development, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats and leaving them yearning for more.



Rosa Whitaker, President of Dominion TV, hailed the Netflix premiere as a significant milestone for Africa's creative economy and Dominion TV's mission to inspire and empower audiences worldwide.



For those eager to delve into the world of "Taste of Sin" and discover more about Dominion TV, visit www.dominiontv.net and follow @mydominiontv on social media.