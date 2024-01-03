Are you wiser than Fadda Dickson? - Kwaku Manu descends on Kwasi Aboagye

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu, has descended heavily on media personality, Kwasi Aboagye following his attacks on Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian entrepreneur who made a successful attempt at shattering and setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.



He bemoaned why Kwasi Aboagye would criticize Afua Asantewaa for embarking on such an initiative, after his own Despite Media authorities had awarded her some funds to support her quest to break the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual in the world.



Kwaku Manu lambasted the host of the Peace FM Entertainment Review show for his consistent criticisms of celebrities and other individuals who avail themselves to do something for the country.



He fumed at Kwasi Aboagye’s supposed uncouth attitude and questioned if he was wiser than the Managing Director of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson who awarded funds to Afua Asantewaa.



“In this world, if you have a father or relative like Kwasi Aboagye who does not want others to progress and thrives in talking about bad news it's not easy. I think he did not mature intellectually with his physical growth. He has been jealous from infancy to this stage.



"If Someone wants to do something for the nation, what is your problem? Are you wiser than Kwame Despite or Fadda Dickson? Afua went to UTV and she was given the platform. He [Kwasi Aboagye] is jealous because of the money that was given to Afua Asantewaa by Despite Media and the attention she gets.”



His reaction comes after Kwasi Aboagye rendered an apology to Afua Asantewaa for questioning his singing prowess before the sing-a-thon.



The apology was met with vehement criticisms on social media with some netizens blasting him for his immature attitude.



Afua Asantewaa completed her sing-a-thon in five days after clocking 126 hours which surpasses 105 existing records.



The Guinness World Record Team is yet to scrutinize the performance and affirm if indeed Afua Asantewaa was able to break the record.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/EK



Watch the videos below



