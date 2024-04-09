Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo criticizes Brother Sammy's 'gibberish' remarks and behavior

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has criticized Brother Sammy's consistent "gibberish" remarks and behavior.



Arnold took to Facebook, calling Sammy a "loose cannon" known for nonsensical statements and chronicling past controversial comments, including claims of superiority over fellow musician Nacee.



In February 2024, Sammy alleged mistreatment by Nacee for not sharing his rendition of the 'Aseda' challenge online, insisting his version outshone Nacee's original. He referred to Nacee as his "son" and implied Nacee's fear of being overshadowed.



Sammy also suggested he won't win any Ghana Music Awards until Nacee's demise, alleging sabotage due to Nacee's board involvement.



Arnold previously criticized Sammy's conduct on UTV United Showbiz, condemning a promotional video featuring suggestive dancing as shameful and likening it to events in the Jerusalem temple.



Sammy's response to the criticism, justifying the incident, further aggravated Arnold, who lamented Sammy's lack of remorse or apology.



Despite Sammy's controversial behavior, Arnold noted his talent but emphasized the need for seriousness in gospel music.